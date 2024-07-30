AIC Mines Director Increases Shareholding

AIC Mines Limited (AU:A1M) has released an update.

AIC Mines Limited has reported a change in the director’s interest with Aaron Colleran acquiring an additional 600,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares on 25 and 30 July 2024, valued at $293,500. The director’s total holdings prior to this change included 11 million shares and various tranches of incentives due to convert upon meeting vesting conditions. No shares were disposed of in this transaction.

