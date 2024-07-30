AIC Mines Director Increases Shareholding

AIC Mines Limited (AU:A1M) has released an update.

AIC Mines Limited has reported a change in Director Josef El-Raghy’s indirect interest in the company. El-Raghy’s associated entities, El-Raghy Kriewaldt Pty Ltd and Nordana Pty Ltd, now hold a combined total of 38 million fully paid ordinary shares, following the acquisition of an additional 700,000 shares for $364,000. The transaction was part of a Placement, and no shares were disposed of in the process.

For further insights into AU:A1M stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.