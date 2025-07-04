AIB Group Announces Change in Major Holdings

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

AIB Group ( (AIBRF) ) has shared an announcement.

AIB Group Plc has announced a change in its major holdings, with FIL Limited crossing a threshold of 3% in voting rights. This change reflects a decrease in FIL Limited’s voting rights from a previous position of 3.0017% to below 3%, indicating a disposal of shares. The notification highlights the dynamic nature of shareholder positions and could impact AIB Group’s shareholder structure and influence in decision-making processes.

