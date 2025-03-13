AIA Group Reports Strong 2024 Financial Results with New Share Buy-Back Program

AIA Group ( (HK:1299) ) just unveiled an announcement.

AIA Group Limited reported strong financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024, with significant growth in key metrics. The company achieved an 18% increase in the value of new business, a 12% rise in operating profit after tax per share, and a 10% increase in underlying free surplus generation per share. Additionally, AIA announced a new share buy-back program worth US$1.6 billion, reflecting its robust capital management strategy and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

AIA Group Limited is a leading insurance company incorporated in Hong Kong, offering a range of financial services and products, primarily focusing on life insurance and related services across Asia-Pacific markets.

