AIA Group Announces Final Dividend for 2024

AIA Group Limited has announced a final ordinary cash dividend of HKD 1.3098 per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2024. The dividend will be paid on June 12, 2025, following shareholder approval on May 23, 2025. This announcement reflects AIA Group’s commitment to delivering shareholder value and may enhance its market position by demonstrating financial stability and rewarding investors.

AIA Group Limited operates in the insurance industry, providing life insurance services and products. The company is focused on the Asia-Pacific region, offering a range of insurance and financial services to individuals and businesses.

