AIA Group Announces Board of Directors

AIA Group (HK:1299) has released an update.

AIA Group Limited, a major insurance conglomerate, has disclosed the composition of its Board of Directors, which includes an array of experienced professionals in various roles, with Mr. Edmund Sze-Wing TSE as the Independent Non-executive Chairman. The announcement also details the members of its four main Board committees: Audit, Nomination, Remuneration, and Risk, each chaired by leaders with specific expertise to guide AIA’s strategic direction.

