AIA Group Announces Board Committee Reshuffle

AIA Group (HK:1299) has released an update.

AIA Group Limited has announced a reshuffling of its Board committees, which will be effective from 8 July 2024. Notably, Ms. Sun Jie will leave the Audit Committee, while Ms. Mari Elka Pangestu and Mr. Ong Chong Tee will join it, and Ms. Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus will become a member of the Risk Committee. The Board has expressed its appreciation for the contributions made by the outgoing committee members.

