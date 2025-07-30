AI Tech Solutions Highlights AI Firearm Detection Potential

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions ( (AITX) ) has provided an update.

On July 30, 2025, Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. and its subsidiary RAD released an analysis claiming their AI-powered firearm detection system could have altered the outcome of a shooting incident in Midtown Manhattan on July 28, 2025. The AI system reportedly identified a visible rifle before the suspect entered the building, suggesting that real-time detection could have prompted a faster response. The incident resulted in four fatalities, including an off-duty NYPD officer, and several injuries. The company emphasizes the potential of its technology to prevent such tragedies by enabling immediate action and alerts to security personnel and law enforcement.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (AITX) is a company that provides AI-driven solutions aimed at enhancing security and guarding services. Through its subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD), AITX offers innovative Solutions-as-a-Service that significantly reduce costs for businesses by replacing traditional manned security with AI-based analytics and robotic solutions. The company targets various industries, including enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare, and has a prospective sales pipeline involving over 35 Fortune 500 companies.

