AI/ML Innovations Inc. Faces Investment Impairment

Aiml Resources (TSE:AIML) has released an update.

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has recorded a significant impairment loss on its investment in subsidiary Tech2Heal due to an urgent need for capital to update its primary asset, Alakin, with advanced artificial intelligence to remain competitive. The company acknowledges the challenges in keeping up with rapid AI advancements and emphasizes the need for substantial investment to enhance the platform and attract new customers. Management has pledged to keep the market informed about its developmental plans for the company’s future.

