AI/ML Innovations Board Member Resigns for Focused Role

Aiml Resources (TSE:AIML) has released an update.

Randy Duguay has stepped down from the Board of Directors of AI/ML Innovations Inc., a company specializing in AI and machine learning solutions for the healthcare industry, to dedicate more time to his role at Health Gauge Inc. Duguay will continue to serve as Chairman of Health Gauge, while AI/ML Innovations expresses their appreciation for his contributions to the Board.

For further insights into TSE:AIML stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.