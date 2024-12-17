Ai-Media Director Increases Direct Shareholding

Ai-Media Technologies Limited (AU:AIM) has released an update.

Ai-Media Technologies Limited announced a change in the director’s interest as Anthony Abrahams acquired an additional 312,500 ordinary shares through an on-market transaction, increasing his direct shareholding. This acquisition, valued at $250,275, shifts some shares from his indirect holdings, reflecting a strategic move in his investment portfolio. Such changes could influence investor sentiment and market perceptions about the company’s future potential.

