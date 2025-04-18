Ahresty Corporation Restructures with Strategic Subsidiary Sale

Ahresty Corporation ( (JP:5852) ) has issued an update.

Ahresty Corporation announced the transfer of all equity interests in its sub-subsidiary, Ahresty Precision Die Mold (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd., to Guangzhou Jinzhang Plastic Products Co., Ltd. This strategic move is a response to declining orders from its major customers due to increased competition in the automotive sector. The transfer is part of Ahresty’s effort to restructure its business portfolio and reallocate resources to more promising global growth markets, reflecting a significant shift in its operational strategy.

Ahresty Corporation operates in the manufacturing industry, specializing in the production of die-cast products and precision molds. The company primarily serves the automotive sector, focusing on Japanese automobile manufacturers and adapting to the evolving market dynamics influenced by the rise of Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers.

