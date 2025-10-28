Ahlada Engineers Secures Major Furniture Supply Contract in Andhra Pradesh

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ahlada Engineers Limited ( (IN:AHLADA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Ahlada Engineers Limited has secured a contract to supply furniture to ZP High School in Simhadripuram, Andhra Pradesh, awarded by the Chief Engineer of Andhra Pradesh Samgra Shiksha. The contract, valued at approximately INR 47.63 lakh, is expected to be executed within a month, with a bank guarantee required for the defect liability period. This order reinforces Ahlada’s position in the domestic market and highlights its capability to fulfill significant orders within tight deadlines.

Ahlada Engineers Limited operates in the engineering sector, focusing on the supply of furniture and related products. The company is known for its commitment to quality and timely delivery, catering primarily to domestic markets in India.

