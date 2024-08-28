AHI Secures New Patent, Expands Digital Health Reach

Advanced Human Imaging Ltd. (AU:AHI) has released an update.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. has announced the acquisition of a new European patent, bolstering its intellectual property portfolio and enhancing its market position in the digital health space. With this patent, AHI strengthens its unique offerings in remote digital healthcare, including AI-powered skin analysis, early detection of atrial fibrillation, and comprehensive health risk assessments, targeting a rapidly growing European digital health market. The expansion of AHI’s patent coverage coincides with a surge in global digital health adoption, positioning the company to capitalize on technological advancements and changing consumer behaviors.

For further insights into AU:AHI stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.