AHI Aims for ASX Reinstatement and Health-Tech Growth

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) is working closely with the ASX to meet the conditions for its securities to be reinstated to trading, including securing AUD$4 million in funds and satisfying compliance requirements. The company is set to provide an update to shareholders once it has released its annual financial accounts by the end of September 2024. AHI specializes in health-tech innovation and has developed patented technology for digital healthcare assessment, which is accessible via smartphones.

