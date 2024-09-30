Aguia Resources Unveils Updated El Dovio Project Insights

Aguia Resources Limited (AU:AGR) has released an update.

Aguia Resources Limited has announced a reinterpretation of the El Dovio Project in Colombia, revealing high-grade polymetallic gold, copper, silver, and zinc mineralization that is not part of a typical Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide deposit, but rather associated with structurally controlled veins linked to multiple tectonic events. The updated geological model is based on a re-examination of historic data, which includes significant drill intercepts and high recovery rates from metallurgical testwork. This new understanding of the deposit’s geology could imply a more straightforward mining process and potentially enhance the project’s economic viability.

