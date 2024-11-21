Aguia Resources Sees Shift in Voting Power Dynamics

Aguia Resources Limited (AU:AGR) has released an update.

Aguia Resources Limited has experienced a notable shift in voting power among its substantial holders due to a recent share issue. William Howe and his associated entities have seen their voting power diluted despite maintaining the same number of shares, dropping from 6.20% to 5.06%. This change highlights the dynamic nature of stock holdings and voting power within the company, which could be of interest to investors and market analysts.

