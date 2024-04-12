Aguia Resources Plans Major Securities Issue

Aguia Resources Limited (AU:AGR) has released an update.

Aguia Resources Limited has announced a new proposal to issue a significant number of securities, specifically 78,497,919 ordinary fully paid shares, with an anticipated issue date of April 22, 2024. The issuance aims to raise capital and will be subject to the approval of the ASX and the terms set forth in the ASX Listing Rules. The company has provided the necessary information to the ASX for consideration of the securities’ quotation on a deferred settlement basis.

