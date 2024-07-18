Agronomics Investee Onego Bio Secures EUR 65M Funding

Agronomics Limited (GB:ANIC) has released an update.

Agronomics Ltd, a pioneer in cellular agriculture, announces that its investee, Onego Bio, has raised EUR 14 million from the European Innovation Council Accelerator Program and a Series A investor, bringing its total funding to EUR 65 million. Onego Bio is advancing in the production of Bioalbumen®, an eco-friendly egg protein alternative, and is gearing up for market entry in North America, pending FDA approval. The investment reflects confidence in Onego Bio’s sustainable solutions and the potential to significantly impact European and global food supply chains.

For further insights into GB:ANIC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.