Agrimin Limited Requests Immediate Trading Halt

Agrimin Limited (ASX: AMN) has requested an immediate trading halt for its securities, pending a response to an ASX query about recent share price and volume movements and the announcement of test results from the Mackay Potash Project. The trading halt will remain until either the market announcement is released or trading resumes on Thursday, 11 July 2024. This move aims to maintain orderly trading and provide clarity to shareholders regarding the company’s recent developments.

