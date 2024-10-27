Agrimin Limited Progresses with Mackay Potash Project and Leadership Updates

Agrimin Limited (AU:AMN) has released an update.

Agrimin Limited’s Mackay Potash Project in Western Australia is advancing with successful test results and environmental assessments, reinforcing its potential to become a leading supplier of Sulphate of Potash (SOP) fertilizer. The company’s financials include a cash balance of $2.3 million and a significant stake in Tali Resources. Recent leadership changes include the appointment of Alec Pismiris as interim chair and Lee Bowers as a non-executive director.

