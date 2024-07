Agrimin Limited (AU:AMN) has released an update.

Agrimin Limited, identified by ASX issuer code AMN, is set to expand its financial footprint with the application for quotation of new securities. On July 12, 2024, the company announced its intention to have an additional 16,666 ordinary fully paid securities quoted on the ASX. This strategic move signals a potential growth opportunity for investors and the market.

