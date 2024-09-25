Agrimin Limited Discloses Director Holdings

Agrimin Limited (AU:AMN) has released an update.

Stuart Bradley Sampson, a former director of Agrimin Limited, had notable holdings in the company, including 600,000 Performance Rights, 97,297 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares, and 97,297 Unlisted Options, before ceasing his director role on September 25, 2024. Additionally, his spouse, Stella Marie Sampson, held 1,920,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares. These details were disclosed as per the ASX listing rules and the Corporations Act requirements.

