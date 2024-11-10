Agrimin Limited Announces Director’s Interest Change

Agrimin Limited (AU:AMN) has released an update.

Agrimin Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Alec Christopher Pismiris no longer holding 600,000 performance rights due to unmet conditions. Despite this change, Pismiris maintains significant holdings of fully paid ordinary shares and unlisted options in the company. Investors might find these shifts noteworthy as they reflect internal adjustments within Agrimin’s executive team.

For further insights into AU:AMN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.