Agrimin Limited Announces Director Seville’s Departure

Agrimin Limited has reported that Richard Phillip Seville ceased to be a director of the company on September 25, 2024. The filing revealed that Seville holds no registered securities but maintains interests including 1,200,000 performance rights and over 2.5 million shares and options through entities such as Ockleston Nominees Pty Ltd and Richard Seville and Associates Pty Ltd. No director’s interests in contracts were reported at this time.

