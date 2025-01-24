AgriFORCE Expands into Sustainable Bitcoin Mining

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ( (AGRI) ) has issued an update.

On January 17, 2025, AgriFORCE Growing Systems acquired a 5 MW Bitcoin mining facility in Ohio for $4.55 million, enhancing its operations through sustainable energy solutions using natural gas. The company appointed Dr. Barrett Mooney as COO to drive technological innovation and integration of sustainable agricultural practices with cryptocurrency mining. This acquisition aligns with AgriFORCE’s commitment to leveraging stranded gas assets and advancing its position in sustainable innovation. The strategic move is expected to provide sustained revenue streams and operational efficiencies, positioning AgriFORCE at the forefront of sustainable and innovative industry practices.

More about AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is a technology-driven company focused on sustainable agriculture and innovative solutions. It integrates advanced technologies to address challenges in energy and food production, creating scalable and sustainable practices that benefit communities and ecosystems.

YTD Price Performance: 4.47%

Average Trading Volume: 356,344

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.98M

