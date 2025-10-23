AgriFORCE Announces New Sales Agreement with Yorkville

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ( (AGRI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 21, 2025, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. entered into a sales agreement with Yorkville Securities, LLC and Cohen & Company Capital Markets to offer and sell shares of its common stock, with a total offering price of up to $3,457,461. This move, facilitated through a shelf registration statement and a prospectus supplement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, aims to enhance the company’s financial flexibility and market presence.

Average Trading Volume: 2,588,176

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $9.23M

