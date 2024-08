Agriculture & Natural Solutions’ Strategic Business Combination and Expansion

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation Class A (ANSC) has issued an announcement.

On August 28, 2024, Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation, alongside various entities including a newly-formed company (NewCo), engaged in a significant Business Combination Agreement. This strategic move entailed a complex series of mergers and share exchanges, aiming to consolidate the companies into a unified entity with shared financial interests and operations. The transaction also included a commitment from Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A. to lend A$200 million to support the merger and refinance existing debts. This business combination is set to enhance Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation’s position in the agricultural sector, leveraging AFA’s extensive agricultural operations and assets across New South Wales, Australia. The deal is contingent on a series of conditions and approvals, with the potential for additional capital raising through Private Placements to further bolster the merged entity’s financial stability.

