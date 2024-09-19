Agriculture & Natural Solutions Merger and Financial Forecast Update

An update from Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation Class A ( (ANSC) ) is now available.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation is presenting an investor update as it proceeds with a significant business combination, involving various entities including Australian companies and a trust led by Raymond T. Dalio. The provided financial forecasts, which are integral to evaluating the merger, show projected financial outcomes such as revenue and EBITDA. However, these projections are based on estimates and assumptions subject to business and economic risks, and have not been audited by independent professionals. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results could differ.

