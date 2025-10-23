Agricultural Bank of China to Present Q3 2025 Results in Online Conference

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Agricultural Bank of China ( (HK:1288) ) has shared an update.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited announced that it will disclose its third quarterly results for 2025 on October 30, 2025. To facilitate a comprehensive understanding of these results, the bank will hold an online text interaction conference on the same day, allowing investors to engage with the bank’s executives and ask questions. This initiative is aimed at enhancing transparency and investor relations, potentially impacting the bank’s market perception and stakeholder engagement.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited is a major financial institution in China, operating as a joint stock company with limited liability. The bank is involved in providing a wide range of financial services and products, focusing on agricultural and rural development, as well as serving urban customers. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and plays a significant role in China’s banking industry.

