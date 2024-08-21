Agricultural Bank of China Redeems Billion Bonds

Agricultural Bank of China (HK:1288) has released an update.

The Agricultural Bank of China Limited has announced the full redemption of its 2019 undated additional tier 1 capital bonds on the fifth interest accrual year, as per the terms set out in the original prospectus. This redemption, completed on August 20, 2024, applies to bonds with a total value of RMB85.0 billion. The exercise of this redemption right underscores the bank’s financial management strategies.

