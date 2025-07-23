Agricultural Bank of China Announces Board of Directors and Committee Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Agricultural Bank of China ( (HK:1288) ) is now available.

The Agricultural Bank of China Limited has announced the list of its board of directors and their respective roles and functions within various board committees. This announcement highlights the leadership structure of the bank, which is crucial for its strategic planning and risk management efforts. The board comprises executive, independent non-executive, and non-executive directors, who will oversee committees focused on areas such as audit and compliance, risk management, and consumer interests protection. This structured governance is expected to enhance the bank’s operational efficiency and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1288) stock is a Hold with a HK$4.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Agricultural Bank of China stock, see the HK:1288 Stock Forecast page.

More about Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the financial services industry, providing a range of banking and financial products. The company focuses on areas such as strategic planning, sustainable development, county area banking business, and inclusive finance development.

Average Trading Volume: 141,290,589

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2293B

For detailed information about 1288 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue