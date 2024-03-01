Agree Realty Bolsters Portfolio with New Acquisitions and Developments

Agree Realty (ADC) has issued an update.

Agree Realty has been actively expanding its portfolio with approximately $200 million in acquisitions and has initiated four new development projects, with a collective anticipated cost of $18 million, in the early part of 2024. Alongside these new ventures, the company is progressing on 16 ongoing projects, bringing the total current investment in development to roughly $81 million. While these prospective acquisitions are in various stages of completion and depend on standard closing conditions, there’s no guarantee all will finalize as planned.

