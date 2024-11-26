Agora, Inc. Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

Agora, Inc. ( (API) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Agora, Inc. presented to its investors.

Agora, Inc. is a global leader in Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service, offering APIs for embedding real-time voice, video, and AI capabilities into applications, with operations under the Agora and Shengwang brands. In its third quarter of 2024, Agora reported significant shifts in its financial performance. The company’s total revenues decreased by 9.8% year-over-year to $31.6 million, influenced by a decline in revenues from end-of-sale products. Notably, Agora experienced a modest revenue increase of 2.6%, while Shengwang saw a 20% decline. The quarter also saw a net loss of $24.2 million, partly due to restructuring expenses.

Key financial metrics revealed a mixed performance, where gross profit slightly decreased, yet gross margins improved to 66.7% from 64.0% in the previous year, due to phasing out low-margin products. Operating expenses rose significantly, driven by restructuring and severance costs, including share-based compensation. Despite the challenges, Agora maintained a robust liquidity position with $362.6 million in cash and equivalents, and continued its share repurchase program, buying back a significant portion of its shares.

The company is strategically positioning itself in the conversational AI space, having launched its Conversational AI SDK with OpenAI’s Realtime API, targeting applications across various sectors. This initiative aligns with organizational changes aimed at capitalizing on AI opportunities. Additionally, leadership adjustments were made with the departure of Chief Security Officer Roger Hale, ensuring continued focus on security and compliance.

Looking ahead, Agora anticipates revenue growth in the fourth quarter, projecting between $34 million and $36 million, alongside expectations for improved net income. The company remains optimistic about leveraging its technological advancements and strategic restructuring to bolster its position in the real-time engagement sector.