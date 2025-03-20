Agnico Eagle Expands Stake in Cartier Resources

Agnico Eagle ( (TSE:AEM) ) has shared an announcement.

On March 20, 2025, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited announced an additional investment in Cartier Resources Inc. through a non-brokered private placement, acquiring 20,770,000 units for C$2,700,100. This investment will increase Agnico Eagle’s ownership in Cartier to approximately 27.7% on an undiluted basis and 32.2% on a partially-diluted basis. The move reflects Agnico Eagle’s strategic interest in Cartier, allowing it to nominate up to three individuals to Cartier’s board and maintain significant influence over its operations.

Agnico Eagle is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company and the third largest gold producer globally, with operations in Canada, Australia, Finland, and Mexico. The company is recognized for its sustainability practices and has a history of creating shareholder value, having declared a cash dividend annually since 1983.

YTD Price Performance: 35.44%

Average Trading Volume: 2,248,290

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $53.1B

