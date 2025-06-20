AGM Group Holdings Regains Nasdaq Compliance

Confident Investing Starts Here:

AGM Group Holdings ( (AGMH) ) has issued an announcement.

On June 20, 2025, AGM Group Holdings Inc. announced that it had regained compliance with the Nasdaq bid price requirement, as confirmed by a letter from Nasdaq on June 18, 2025. This compliance follows a decision by the Nasdaq Hearings Panel on June 9, 2025, which allowed the company to continue its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, contingent upon meeting certain conditions, including maintaining a minimum bid price of $1.00 by June 16, 2025. The successful compliance is a significant step for AGM Holdings, ensuring its continued presence on the Nasdaq and potentially stabilizing its market position.

Spark’s Take on AGMH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AGMH is a Neutral.

AGM Group Holdings faces significant financial challenges with declining revenue and profitability, which is the primary driver of the low overall score. Technical analysis provides mixed signals, offering no strong indication of a reversal. Valuation remains unfavorable due to negative earnings and the absence of dividends. Despite a positive market reaction post-earnings, the lack of clear guidance and sentiment leaves uncertainty about future performance.

To see Spark’s full report on AGMH stock, click here.

More about AGM Group Holdings

AGM Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated technology company that specializes in the assembly and sales of high-performance hardware and computing equipment. The company is focused on the research and development of blockchain-oriented Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) chips and the production of high-end crypto miners for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Average Trading Volume: 1,739,223

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.78M

Disclaimer & Disclosure

