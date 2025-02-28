AGM Group Holdings Partners with HashBeaver to Boost Blockchain and AI Innovation

AGM Group Holdings ( (AGMH) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On February 28, 2025, AGM Group Holdings Inc. announced a strategic partnership with HashBeaver, a cloud mining platform in the digital currency sector, to advance innovations in Bitcoin mining and AI services. This collaboration aims to combine AGM Holdings’ mining resources in Canada with HashBeaver’s computing power services to enhance the scale and efficiency of Bitcoin mining operations, develop AI-driven blockchain solutions, and promote sustainable practices. The partnership is expected to generate over 2 Exahash (EH)/s of additional computing power, significantly boosting operational capacity and creating substantial value for shareholders and clients.

More about AGM Group Holdings

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) is an integrated technology company that specializes in the assembling and sales of high-performance hardware and computing equipment. The company is focused on the research and development of blockchain-oriented Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) chips and the production of high-end crypto miners for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

YTD Price Performance: -68.00%

Average Trading Volume: 80,592

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $12.65M

