AGM Group Announces Strategic Growth in AI and Cryptocurrency

AGM Group Holdings ( (AGMH) ) has provided an update.

AGM Group Holdings Inc. has announced strategic growth initiatives and future plans in the AI and cryptocurrency sectors. The company has formed key partnerships, including a joint venture with Nowlit to develop a 375MW data center in Canada for Bitcoin mining and AI computing, and a purchase agreement with Canaan Creative Global Pte Ltd. for 2,000 A15 series mining machines. These developments underscore AGM’s commitment to leveraging its expertise in high-performance computing to strengthen its position in the blockchain ecosystem and drive long-term value for stakeholders.

More about AGM Group Holdings

AGM Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated technology company that specializes in assembling and selling high-performance hardware and computing equipment. Focused on becoming a key player in the global blockchain ecosystem, AGMH is heavily involved in the research and development of blockchain-oriented Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) chips, and the production of high-end cryptocurrency miners, especially for Bitcoin.

YTD Price Performance: -27.07%

Average Trading Volume: 107,318

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $34.79M

