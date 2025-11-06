AGL Energy Announces Director’s Change in Interest

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

AGL Energy ( (AU:AGL) ) has shared an announcement.

AGL Energy Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Damien Craig Nicks acquiring 197,609 performance rights under the company’s Long-Term Incentive Plan. This allocation, approved at AGL’s 2025 Annual General Meeting, reflects the company’s commitment to aligning executive incentives with shareholder interests and may impact the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AGL) stock is a Hold with a A$9.68 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on AGL Energy stock, see the AU:AGL Stock Forecast page.

More about AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited is a leading Australian energy company that operates in the utilities sector. The company is primarily involved in the production and distribution of electricity and gas, focusing on providing sustainable energy solutions to its customers.

Average Trading Volume: 4,130,910

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.91B

Learn more about AGL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue