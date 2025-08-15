AGL Energy Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

AGL Energy ( (AU:AGL) ) has shared an announcement.

AGL Energy has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for October 3, 2025, at the City Recital Hall in Sydney. This meeting is a significant event for stakeholders, as it provides insights into AGL’s strategic direction and operational plans, reinforcing its position as a leader in the energy sector and its commitment to innovation and sustainability.

AGL Energy is a prominent Australian company with over 185 years of history, supplying energy, telecommunications, and Netflix services to approximately 4.6 million customers. It operates the largest private electricity generation portfolio in Australia, including coal, gas, renewable energy sources, and storage technology. AGL is committed to leading the transition to a lower emissions future, aligning with its Climate Transition Action Plan.

