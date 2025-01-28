Agilysys Acquires Book4Time, Expands Spa Software Reach

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

An update from Agilysys ( (AGYS) ) is now available.

Agilysys has closed a strategic acquisition of Book4Time for $150 million in cash, enhancing its customer base by over 30% and expanding its market leadership in spa software solutions. This acquisition strengthens Agilysys’ competitive position, allowing for greater product penetration within large global brands, and highlights the company’s ongoing revenue growth and strategic focus on hospitality software solutions.

More about Agilysys

Agilysys is a leading provider of software solutions for the hospitality industry, offering a suite of products that cater to lodging, food and beverage, and property management. The company focuses on delivering end-to-end solutions with both cloud-native and on-premise options, serving a global clientele with significant presence in North America, EMEA, and APAC.

YTD Price Performance: -30.77%

Average Trading Volume: 278,729

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.58B

