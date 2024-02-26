Agiliti Announces Value-Enhancing Merger with Apex Holdco

Agiliti (AGTI) has issued an update.

Agiliti, Inc., a Delaware corporation, has announced a merger with Apex Intermediate Holdco, Inc., and its subsidiary Apex Merger Sub, Inc., both affiliates of Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. (THL). The merger, unanimously recommended by a special committee, will result in Agiliti becoming a surviving corporation, with shareholders receiving $10.00 per share in cash. Equity awards will be settled in cash or shares, depending on their vesting and the holder’s position. The merger is subject to customary closing conditions and the satisfaction of certain terms outlined in the Merger Agreement. The transaction is expected to streamline operations and enhance value for Agiliti’s shareholders.

