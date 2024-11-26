Agilent Technologies Reports Solid Q4 and FY2024 Results

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Smart Growth
New
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Trending StocksDaily Analyst RatingsCompare StocksCompare ETFsPenny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis ScreenerDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsTrendingPortfolio
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Notification Center
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Plans & Pricing
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
TipRanks Momentum Index
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Class Actions
Class Actions
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Agilent Technologies Reports Solid Q4 and FY2024 Results
Company Announcements

Agilent Technologies Reports Solid Q4 and FY2024 Results

Agilent Technologies ( (A) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Agilent Technologies presented to its investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Agilent Technologies Inc. is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, providing a comprehensive range of instruments, software, and services to support scientific research and innovation across various industries.

Agilent Technologies has reported its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, achieving a revenue of $1.70 billion, marking a slight increase from the previous year. The company also provided guidance for fiscal year 2025, showcasing expected growth in revenue and non-GAAP earnings.

Key financial highlights include a GAAP net income of $351 million, translating to earnings per share of $1.22, which represents a 25% decrease compared to the same period last year. Conversely, non-GAAP net income increased by 6% to $418 million, with earnings per share rising to $1.46. Additionally, Agilent’s CrossLab Group reported a notable revenue increase of 5% year-over-year, while the Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group and Diagnostics and Genomics Group experienced slight declines.

For the entire fiscal year 2024, Agilent recorded a revenue of $6.51 billion, reflecting a 4.7% decline from the previous year. The company’s full-year GAAP net income rose by 6% to $1.289 billion, whereas non-GAAP net income saw a slight decrease. Looking ahead, Agilent anticipates fiscal year 2025 revenue to grow by up to 5.5% on a reported basis, with non-GAAP earnings projected between $5.54 to $5.61 per share.

Agilent’s management remains optimistic about the future, emphasizing the adoption of a customer-first strategy and a new organizational structure to capitalize on market opportunities. This strategic transformation aims to enhance the company’s ability to deliver value and drive growth in the evolving global market.

Trending Articles:

Related Articles
Vince Condarcuri
Premium
A Earnings: Agilent Stock Falls amid Soft Guidance
A
TheFly
Premium
Agilent reports Q4 adjusted EPS $1.46, consensus $1.41
A
Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
Disclaimer