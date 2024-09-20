Agile Group Strives for Board Diversity Compliance

Agile Group Holdings (HK:3383) has released an update.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, amid economic challenges and a male-only board following the resignation of a female director, is actively seeking to appoint a suitable female director by December 2024 to comply with Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s diversity requirements. The company’s commitment comes in response to Rule 13.92 of the Listing Rules, which mandates gender diversity on the boards of listed companies.

