Agile Group Reports December and Annual 2024 Pre-Sale Figures

Agile Group Holdings ( (HK:3383) ) has shared an announcement.

Agile Group Holdings Limited reported an aggregated pre-sale value of RMB0.75 billion and a gross floor area of 58,000 square meters for December 2024, with an average selling price of RMB12,847 per square meter. For the entire year of 2024, the company achieved a pre-sale value of RMB15.51 billion and a gross floor area of 1,161,000 square meters, with an average selling price of RMB13,359 per square meter. These figures are preliminary and may vary from the final audited financial statements, cautioning investors to seek professional advice when dealing with the company’s securities.

More about Agile Group Holdings

Agile Group Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in real estate development. The company focuses on property projects carrying the ‘Agile’ brand name, and operates through its subsidiaries, joint ventures, and associates.

YTD Price Performance: 8.89%

Average Trading Volume: 7,133

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $454.2M

