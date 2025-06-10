Agile Group Plans Contingency for AGM Amid Weather Concerns

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest update is out from Agile Group Holdings ( (HK:3383) ).

Agile Group Holdings Limited has announced a contingency plan for its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for June 12, 2025, in Hong Kong. In case of severe weather conditions, such as a typhoon signal no. 8 or a ‘black rainstorm’ warning, the AGM will be postponed. The company will notify shareholders of the new date and time through official announcements, and all previously submitted proxy forms will remain valid for the rescheduled meeting.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3383) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.98 price target.

More about Agile Group Holdings

Agile Group Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily operating in the real estate industry. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on property development and management, catering to a diverse market in Hong Kong and potentially other regions.

Average Trading Volume: 6,596,878

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$2.04B



