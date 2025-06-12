Agile Group Holdings Reports Successful AGM Outcomes

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Agile Group Holdings ( (HK:3383) ) just unveiled an update.

Agile Group Holdings Limited announced the results of its Annual General Meeting held on June 12, 2025. All proposed resolutions, including the re-election of directors, authorization of director remuneration, appointment of auditors, and amendments to the articles of association, were approved by shareholders with overwhelming majorities. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support and positions the company to continue its strategic initiatives with a stable governance structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3383) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.98 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Agile Group Holdings stock, see the HK:3383 Stock Forecast page.

More about Agile Group Holdings

Agile Group Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company operates in the real estate industry, focusing on property development and management.

Average Trading Volume: 6,612,550

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$2.02B

