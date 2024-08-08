Agile Group Clarifies Annual Report Details

Agile Group Holdings (HK:3383) has released an update.

Agile Group Holdings Limited has released supplemental information to their 2023 Annual Report, clarifying that certain related party transactions are exempt from various reporting and approval requirements, and confirming compliance with applicable Listing Rules. This update reaffirms that no other changes have been made to the previously published annual report. The company’s board, which consists of nine members, oversees these disclosures.

For further insights into HK:3383 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.