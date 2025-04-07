AGI Greenpac Limited Ensures Compliance with SEBI Regulations for Q1 2025

AGI Greenpac Limited ( (IN:AGI) ) has issued an update.

AGI Greenpac Limited has announced that it has complied with the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, by furnishing details of securities dematerialized during the quarter ending March 31, 2025, to relevant depositories and stock exchanges. The company confirmed that securities received for dematerialization were destroyed or canceled after being transferred to dematerialized form, with no securities being rematerialized during this period. This compliance ensures the company’s adherence to regulatory standards, potentially strengthening its market position and reassuring stakeholders of its commitment to transparency and governance.

AGI Greenpac Limited, formerly known as HSIL Ltd., operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing glass containers, plastic products, and closures. The company is headquartered in India and serves various sectors with its diverse product range.

