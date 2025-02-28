Agfa-Gevaert NV Appoints New Independent Director Amid Meeting Reschedule

Agfa Gevaert NV ( (GB:0MFU) ) has shared an announcement.

Agfa-Gevaert NV held a Special General Meeting where shareholders approved the appointment of MJP Management Services BV, with Mr. Michel Govaert as the independent director for a four-year term. However, the Extraordinary General Meeting did not meet the attendance quorum and is rescheduled for March 11, 2025, indicating potential delays in decision-making processes.

The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology and IT solutions with over 150 years of experience. The Group operates through three divisions: Radiology Solutions, HealthCare IT, and Digital Print & Chemicals, providing analogue and digital systems for the healthcare sector, industrial applications, and the printing industry. In 2023, the Group achieved a turnover of 1,150 million euros.

YTD Price Performance: 21.57%

Average Trading Volume: 3,167

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €129.3M

